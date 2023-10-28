Connor Watkins throws 4 TD passes, leads Villanova past Stony Brook 48-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw for 361 yards and four touchdown passes as Villanova rolled past winless Stony Brook…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw for 361 yards and four touchdown passes as Villanova rolled past winless Stony Brook 48-13 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats rolled up 556 yards of total offense, but Stony Brook dominated time of possession by more than 10 minutes with 294 yards of offense.

TD Ayo-Durojaiye started the scoring for Villanova, punching it in from the 5-yard line five minutes into the game. Stony Brook tied the game on Casey Case’s 12-yard touchdown to Dez Williams, but Watkins threw back-to-back touchdowns to Jaaron Hayek, from 43- and 20-yards out. Jalen Jackson ran 44 yards for a touchdown, Watkins found Rayjuon Pringle with a 79-yard touchdown connection with 1:11 left in the first half and the Wildcats had a 34-7 lead.

Watkins was 13 of 19 passing for 361 yards and Tanner Maddocks was 4 of 4 for another 37 yards. Pringle caught five passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. Jaylan Sanchez caught four for 103 yards and a 24-yard touchdown and Hayek had five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Case was 12 of 22 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Seawolves.

