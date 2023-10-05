Colorado and Arizona State looking to get back on track in the desert

Colorado (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (1-4, 0-2), 6:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Line: Colorado by 4½, according to…

Colorado (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (1-4, 0-2), 6:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network).

Line: Colorado by 4½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Arizona State leads 10-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two teams with first-year head coaches who are looking to get back on track meet in the desert. Deion Sanders and Colorado took the college football world by Prime storm. knocking off then-No. 17 TCU, Nebraska and rival Colorado State. Sanders and the Buffaloes were brought back to earth with a 42-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon and rallied late in a 48-41 loss to No. 9 USC last week. Arizona State got the Kenny Dillingham era off to a solid start with an opening win over Southern Utah, but has been hit hard by injuries while losing four straight. The Sun Devils have lost eight straight games against FBS opponents, including six straight in the Pac-12.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s defense vs. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. The Sun Devils have been decent against the pass, allowing 212.6 yards per game, but are giving up nearly 29 points per game. Arizona State also has forced just one turnover through five games and is minus-12 in turnovers on the season. Sanders is second nationally in passing yards at 356.2 per game with 15 TDs and two interceptions. He’s also a threat to run, so the Sun Devils will have to keep an eye on him when plays break down.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: WR Xavier Weaver. Colorado has five players with at least 14 catches with Weaver leading the way. The graduate student has 41 catches for 490 yards — 12 yards per catch — and two touchdowns.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo. The Sacramento State transfer has had an immediate impact on the Sun Devils with his versatility and hard-running style. Skattebo has run for 318 yards and four TDs, adding 14 catches for 228 yards and a score. He is third nationally among active players by rushing for first downs on 37.2% of his carries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Colorado has the most newcomers in the FBS with 88 and Arizona State is second with 78. … Arizona State LT Bram Walden had the highest pass-blocking grade of any FBS player in Week 5 at 92.4 against California last week. … Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter will likely miss two more weeks after suffering a knee injury against Colorado State. … Arizona State’s Trenton Bourguet will likely start at quarterback with Jaden Rashada still out with a lower-body injury. Bourguet threw for 344 yards against Cal last week, but he didn’t have a touchdown and threw an interception.

