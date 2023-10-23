Coastal Carolina coach says QB McCall doubtful for next game with Marshall after hard hit

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said starting quarterback Grayson McCall is doubtful for this week’s game…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said starting quarterback Grayson McCall is doubtful for this week’s game against Marshall after sustaining a scary hit and spending a night in the hospital in a win at Arkansas State on Saturday.

McCall ended his run with a slide and took a hard hit from Red Wolves defensive back Trevian Thomas late in the Chants’ 27-17 victory. McCall’s head appeared to bounce against the turf.

McCall, the three time Sun Belt Conference player of the year, lay on the ground for several moments before he was carted off the field and taken to a hospital, where he remained overnight for tests and observation.

Beck said Monday that McCall did not suffer a concussion and was home and in good spirits. While saying it was doubtful for McCall to face the Thundering Herd (4-3, 1-2) at home on Saturday, Beck would not rule out his return to the field in the next game for the Chanticleers (4-3, 2-2).

McCall has played in 42 games the past five seasons, throwing for 10,005 yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He set an NCAA mark with a 207.6 passing efficiency rating for the 2021 season.

