Clemson running back Will Shipley in concussion protocol after hit at North Carolina State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting tailback Will Shipley is in concussion protocol after a hard hit to the helmet in a loss to North Carolina and his status against No. 12 Notre Dame this week is uncertain.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said scans on Shipley’s neck, which snapped forward in the hit, came back well and that “was good news on him.”

In the second quarter, Shipley ran for 11 yards to the Wolfpack 1 when he was turned around and North Carolina State defensive back Shyheim Battle hit the runner as he was close to the ground.

Shipley lay on the field for a few moments before walking off under his own power. He did not return as Clemson went on to a 24-17 loss.

Swinney said Sunday it would be later in the week before he knows if Shipley could face the Fighting Irish at Death Valley this weekend.

Shipley is a 5-foot-11, 210 pound junior who leads Clemson with 515 yards. The all-ACC runner is considered one of the top NFL draft prospects at running back should he decide to leave college after this season.

