Castellanos, surging BC looks for revenge against UConn

BOSTON (AP) — Connecticut (1-6) vs. Boston College (4-3) at Boston, Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network).

Line: Boston College by 14 1/2, accor ding to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Boston College leads 12-1-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Eagles have won three straight after starting the season 1-3 and are looking to carry momentum into the heart of the ACC season in their last non-conference game. They are also seeking revenge after losing to the Huskies last year for the first time in a series that started in 1908.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College running game against UConn’s defensive front. The Eagles are averaging 210 yards a game — best in the ACC — on the ground. The Huskies are giving up an average of 156 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UConn: TB Cam Edwards, who had 149 yards rushing against South Florida after starter Victor Rosa went down with an injury. The Huskies sophomore also caught four passes for 15 yards and a touchdown. He was the first Husky to rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown since Arkeel Newsome did it in 2017.

Boston College: QB Thomas Castellanos leads the nation in rushing yards by a quarterback with 628 on 111 attempts, averaging just under 5.7 yards per carry. He has nine rushing touchdowns, which is ranked eighth in the nation. “Boston College football is back,” the sophomore QB said after the last win. “We’re no longer are the laughingstock of college football or the ACC. We’ve got this thing going.”

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be Boston College’s first home game since a 27-24 win over Virginia on Sept. 30. … The Huskies posted a 13-3 win over Boston College last year, Connecticut’s first win over the Eagles in a series that dates back to 1908 and marked UConn’s first win over an ACC school since 2016. … The Eagles last rallied from a 1-3 start to reach a bowl game in 2017. … Edwards is the latest in a string of running backs for UConn, which had two key contributors, Devontae Houston and Brian Brewton, leave the program in the middle of the season. … The Eagles have gained over 300 yards on the ground in their last two games. … It’ll be UConn’s third matchup against an ACC team this season after a 24-14 loss at home against North Carolina State on Aug. 31 and a 41-7 loss at home vs No. 20 Duke Sept. 23.

