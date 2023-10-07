Carter Peevy and Ty James connect on 14 passes for 285 yards and 2 TDs to lead Mercer by ETSU 24-6

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns — with 14 catches and 285…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns — with 14 catches and 285 yards by Ty James — and Mercer beat East Tennessee State 24-6 on Saturday.

James had 165 yards receiving in the first half, capped by a 33-yard touchdown with 1:02 remaining after powering through three defenders at the goal line.

Mercer led 17-0 at the break after the defense held ETSU to just 48 total yards. The Buccaneers finished with just seven first downs and 108 total yards.

James went over 200 yards late in the third quarter after catching a short pass along the right sideline and racing to the middle for a 32-yard gain before being tackled by three defenders. James also caught a long pass over middle and broke a tackle at the 16 for a 50-yard touchdown to give Mercer an 18-point lead with 6:32 left in the fourth.

Peevy had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Mercer (4-2, 2-1).

East Tennessee State (1-4, 0-2) has lost three straight following a 42-0 win over Division II Carson-Newman.

The home team had won the previous four games in the series.

