Carter Bradley passes for 303 yards, 3 TDs to help S. Alabama beat ULM 55-7

MONROE, La. (AP) — Carter Bradley passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Caullin Lacy caught seven balls for 106 yards and a TD to help South Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 55-7 Saturday night.

Bradley completed 20 of 29 passes with no interceptions. La’Damian Webb added 100 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown, on 19 carries for South Alabama (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Kentrel Bullock scored on a 5-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive and Bradley sandwiched touchdown passes of 3 yards to Brandon Crum and 44 yards to Lacy around a 37-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo. Marco Lee Jr. added a 10-yard rushing touchdown to make it 31-0 with 1:23 left in the second quarter.

The Jaguars had 32 first downs and finished with 589 total yards and limited ULM to 250 yards.

Jiya Wright was 13-of-28 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and added a team-high 53 yards rushing on 13 carries for Louisiana-Monroe (2-3, 0-2). Tyrone Howell had four receptions for 41 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown on the last play of the second quarter to make it 31-7 at halftime.

