BYU faces 3rd consecutive Big 12 backup QB at No. 7 Texas. OSU’s Gordon goes for another 100

Things to watch in the Big 12 Conference in Week 9:

BYU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at No. 7 Texas (6-1, 3-1). The Longhorns are coming off a shaky performance and starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is recovering from a sprained throwing shoulder. That sets up BYU to face an opponent’s backup quarterback for the third game in a row.

Texas still controls its path to the Big 12 championship game, and potentially the College Football Playoff if it can avoid a second loss. The Longhorns led 21-0 early last week and held on for a 31-24 win after Houston’s fourth-down incompletion with a minute left from the Texas 10.

That came right after a contested spot that coach Dana Holgorsen called “horrible.” Ewers got hurt after taking a hit on a scramble in the third quarter of that game, and Maalik Murphy is expected to start in his place Saturday.

BYU last week won 27-14 over a Texas Tech team using its third quarterback, Jake Strong. That came after a 44-11 loss at TCU with backup QB Josh Hoover playing for the Horned Frogs.

This will be their first meeting as Big 12 foes but BYU has a 4-1 series lead over the Longhorns. The Cougars scored at least 40 points in consecutive victories in 2013 and 2014, the last time they played.

BEST MATCHUP

Oklahoma State sophomore running back Ollie Gordon II against Cincinnati’s defense, which is second in the Big 12 allowing 100.7 yards rushing per game. Gordon has four consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the latest 282 yards and four TDs last week against West Virginia. That came a week after his 168 yards rushing and 116 receiving against Kansas in the first 100-100 game for a Cowboys player since 1989. He leads FBS with 11 carries of at least 20 yards this season.

IMPACT PLAYER

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith, the Texas Tech transfer, is second in the Big 12 with 309 total yards a game and 20 total touchdowns (16 passing). The Cougars (3-4, 1-3) play Saturday at Kansas State (5-2, 3-1), which is now utilizing two quarterbacks: freshman Avery Johnson and senior Will Howard.

ENDING THE STREAK?

Sixth-ranked Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) has won 18 consecutive games over Kansas (5-2, 2-2). That is the Sooners’ longest active winning streak against any opponent. They won 52-42 last year even though Jayhawks backup quarterback Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns against them when filling in for injured Jalon Daniels. Bean could face them again since Daniels has missed most of this season with back issues.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Iowa State has six interceptions in the last two games, marking the first time since 2012 with multiple picks in back-to-back games. The Cyclones are also one of four teams nationally without a lost fumble. … TCU and Texas Tech have the Big 12’s last open dates of the season. That comes before their meeting next Thursday night in Lubbock. … Baylor sophomore Isaiah Hankins became the first Bears kicker since 2017 with four made field goals in a game, making kicks from 43, 43, 46 and a career-long 54 yards against Cincinnati. … West Virginia is second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally allowing only 1.14 sacks per game.

