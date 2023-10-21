Brown has 142 yards, including 88 yard TD, to lead Gardner-Webb past Eastern Kentucky 35-32

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Brown ran for 142 yards and the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Brown ran for 142 yards and the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter to lead Gardner-Webb to a 35-32 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Two plays after Brown burst untouched up the middle for a 28-24 lead early in the fourth, Josiah Wright recovered a fumble. And on the second play, Jaylen King found AJ Johnson for a 37-yard touchdown and a 35-24 lead.

Gardner-Webb (3-4) couldn’t cash in on an interception on Eastern Kentucky’s next play but pinned the Colonels on their 2 with a punt.

Eastern Kentucky needed 14 plays and just over three minutes for Braedon Sloan to score on a 6-yard run and the Colonels added the 2-point conversion with 2:12 left. However, the Runnin’ Bulldogs recovered the onside kick and got the first down they needed on Brown’s 15-yard run to run out the clock.

Brown set a career-high and King was 14-of-18 passing for 185 yards.

Parker McKinney was 24 of 39 for 213 yards and a touchdown but was picked off three times for the Colonels (3-4), who had their three-game winning streak end. Sloan had 91 yards and two scores.

The game was a rematch of a first-round FCS playoff game last year won by Gardner-Webb 52-41.

