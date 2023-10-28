Big third quarter lifts Southeast Missouri State pass Nicholls State 35-31

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 128 yards including a 64-yard score, Ryan Flournoy scored twice and Southeast…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 128 yards including a 64-yard score, Ryan Flournoy scored twice and Southeast Missouri State held on to beat Nicholls State 35-31 on Saturday for the Redhawks’ third straight win.

After a Redhawks’ field-goal attempt from the 35-yard line missed with 2 1/2 minutes remaining, the Colonels drove to the SEMO 4 before a Collin Guggenheim’s pass back to quarterback Pat McQuaide was intercepted by defensive lineman Steven Lewis.

The Redhawks (4-4) scored 22 third-quarter points, the last coming on Hess’ long TD, to rally from a 21-13 halftime deficit and lead 35-28 heading into the fourth.

Flournoy had 62 yards receiving and 37 on the ground for SEMO. Patrick Heitert threw for 139 yards and a score.

McQuaide was 26-of-53 passing for 345 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jaylon Spears had 116 yards receiving including a score. The Colonels (3-4) had a three-game win streak snapped.

