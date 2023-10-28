Benefield propels Kennesaw State to 28-12 victory D-II’s Lincoln (CA)

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Michael Benefield rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns to power Kennesaw State to a 28-12…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Michael Benefield rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns to power Kennesaw State to a 28-12 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA) on Saturday.

Benefield’s scoring runs covered 5 yards in the first quarter and 20 yards in the second, giving Kennesaw State (2-5) a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Preston Daniels ran it in from 2 yards out in the third quarter to up the Owls’ lead to 21-0.

TJ Goodwin answered with two straight touchdown passes — a 7-yarder to Teriq Phillips and a 12-yarder to Shamon Gennes — to get the Oaklanders within 21-12 after two two-point conversions failed.

Alexander Diggs scored the final touchdown on a 7-yard run with 9:26 left to play.

The Owls finished with 246 yards of offense, all on the ground. Davis Bryson misfired on all six of his passes.

Goodwin completed 10 of 18 passes for 202 yards for Lincoln.

