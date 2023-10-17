Alen Karajic kicks 41-yard FG as time expires to help Jacksonville St. beat WKU 20-17

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alen Karajic kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to help Jacksonville State rally from…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alen Karajic kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to help Jacksonville State rally from a 10-point deficit and beat Western Kentucky 20-17 Tuesday night.

Anwar Lewis ran through and arm tackle at the line of scrimmage and went untouched the rest of the way to a 26-yard touchdown that made it 17-all with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter. The Jacksonville State (6-2, 4-1 Conference USA) defense forced a punt and the offense took over at its own 32 with 2:32 remaining. A few plays later. Zion Webb hit P.J. Wells for a 23-yard gain to get into Western Kentucky territory before Lewis and Webb followed with runs of 9 and 7 yards and the Gamecocks ran clock until Karajic hit the winner.

Webb went 22 of 38 for 218 yards with an interception and ran 28 times for 149 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown early in the second quarter that got Jacksonville State on the board and made it a three-point game. Lewis finished with 85 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Austin Reed threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Smith to open the scoring with 8:52 left in the first quarter and a 3-yard scoring strike to River Helms that gave Western Kentucky (4-3, 2-1) 17-7 lead midway through the second.

