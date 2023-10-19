ACC showdown: No. 16 Duke and 4th-ranked Florida State vying to remain unbeaten in league play

No. 16 Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC) at No. 4 Florida State (6-0, 4-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Line:…

No. 16 Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC) at No. 4 Florida State (6-0, 4-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Line: Florida State by 14 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida State leads 21-0, including 10-0 in Tallahassee.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

An unblemished record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Duke and Florida State are two of three remaining unbeatens in league play, along with 10th-ranked North Carolina. The Seminoles have won 12 in a row overall, the third-longest streak in the country, and have scored at least 30 points in each of those. That’s the second-longest 30-point streak in ACC history.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke CBs Al Blades Jr. and Porter Wilson versus Florida State WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. Blades and Wilson, both experienced starters, have a combined 42 tackles this season. They should have their hands full with Coleman and Wilson. Coleman has 29 receptions for 418 yards and seven TDs. Wilson, returning from a one-game absence, has 20 catches for 357 yards and two scores.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duke: QB Riley Leonard, who missed last week’s victory against North Carolina State, could return three weeks after spraining his right ankle in a heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame. Coach Mike Elko says the Blue Devils won’t put Leonard at risk but adds “there is a chance we’re able to get him back healthy and able to be playing at the level he’s capable of playing.” Leonard has thrown for 912 yards, with three TDs and an interception. He also has run for 326 yards and four scores.

Florida State: QB Jordan Travis is the heart and soul of coach Mike Norvell’s offense and arguably the most integral part of the program’s rebuild. Travis has 13 TD passes and one INT this season. He’s also has four rushing scores. His starting offensive line should be intact for the second time this season, with LT Bless Harris expected to return after missing consecutive games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The primetime matchup marks the third time the programs have met with both being nationally ranked (1994 and 2013). … The Blue Devils are 5-1 to start a season for the first time since 2018. … Duke ranks in the top half of the ACC in both scoring offense (sixth at 31.17 ppg) and defense (first at 9.83 ppg). The Blue Devils are the only ACC school scoring more than 30 points a game and allowing less than 15 points a game. … Florida State is averaging 42.2 points, which leads the ACC and ranks seventh nationally. … Travis has completed 169 consecutive passes without an interception. It’s the fifth-longest streak in school history. … The Seminoles have never lost to Duke in 21 prior meetings.

