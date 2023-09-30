Zellous accounts for 3 touchdowns in Hampton’s 31-14 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chris Zellous rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Hampton to a 31-14…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chris Zellous rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Hampton to a 31-14 win over Richmond on Saturday.

Zellous was 24-of-34 passing for 256 yards including a 5-yard score to Dorrian Moultrie with 10 minutes left for a 24-7 lead. Zellous scored the game’s first and last points with runs for 7 and 8 yards. He had 60 yards rushing.

Elijah Burris added 115 yards rushing on 16 carries. Romon Copeland had 88 yards receiving. The Pirates (3-1, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association) outgained the Spiders 497-260.

Camden Coleman completed 24 of 34 passes for 224 yards and two scores with an interception for Richmond. Nick DeGennaro had 91 yards receiving on seven receptions, including a 25-yard score. The Spiders (2-3, 1-1) rushed for only 30 yards.

