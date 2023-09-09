William & Mary dominates Wofford in 23-6 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and FCS No. 4 William & Mary…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and FCS No. 4 William & Mary never trailed as it beat Wofford 23-6 on Saturday.

The Tribe (2-0) established control at the outset when they took the opening drive and marched 81 yards in 10 plays in six minutes. The drive ended when Bronson Yoder ran it from the 2. Following a pair of field goals by Wofford and one from the Tribe, Wilson threw a 2-yarder to JT Mayo to end a five-play, 82-yard drive in 2:10 for a 17-6 lead.

William & Mary had a 382-156 total yard advantage in winning its 13th game in its last 15 contests. In moving its record to 3-0 all-time against against Wofford, the Tribe have outscored the Terriers 72-20 in the three matchups.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.