Wesley throws for 3 touchdowns as Presbyterian races past Virginia-Lynchburg 48-17

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Wesley threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns, two to Dominic Kibby, and Presbyterian pulled…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Wesley threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns, two to Dominic Kibby, and Presbyterian pulled away after a weather delay to defeat Division III Virginia-Lynchburg 48-17 on Saturday.

Ronald Stephens had a scoop and score of a blocked punt to pull the underdogs within 20-17 early in the third quarter. Lightning stopped the game and after a delay of about an hour the Blue Hose (1-1) scored 28 unanswered points to wrap it up.

Wesley had touchdown passes of 20 yards to Cincere Gill and 14 yards to Kibby sandwiched around his 1-yard run in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Ty Englehart had an 11-yard TD pass to Dylan Boone in the fourth quarter. The offense rolled up 511 yards.

Presbyterian’s defense was dominant, especially in the second half. The Dragons had 165 yards on offense but only eight came in the second half. The Blue Hose had five sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

CJ Brooks was 9 of 21 for 140 yards and a touchdown and interception for the Dragons.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.