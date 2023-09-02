Warner-Saydee connection rallies Temple in second half for win over Akron, 24-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes to Edward Saydee including a fourth-quarter toss that gave Temple its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes to Edward Saydee including a fourth-quarter toss that gave Temple its first lead and the Owls held on to defeat Akron 24-21 on Saturday in a season opener.

Temple went in front 24-21 on the second play of the fourth quarter via Warner’s 1-yard swing pass on fourth down to Saydee with Warner adding a two-point conversion toss to David Martin-Robinson. Warner’s 7-yard pass to Saydee got the Owls within 21-16 in the third quarter.

Akron’s final drive started at its own 4-yard line with 6:26 left and it ended about two minutes later on an interception by Tywan Francis near midfield.

DJ Irons and Lorenzo Lingard connected on a 77-yard touchdown play in the first minute of the game to give Akron the lead. Temple tied the game on Quincy Patterson’s 1-yard run but the Zips extended their lead to 21-7 on Tahj Bullock’s 2-yard scoring run and Irons’ 14-yard TD pass to Myles Walker with 1:37 left before the break.

Camden Price kicked a 40-yard field goal as time ran out in the first half to cut the lead to 21-10.

Warner was 28-of-49 passing for 292 yards with his two TDs and no interceptions.

Irons was 17 of 29 for 205 yards passing with two scores and an interception.

Temple’s defense gave up only 41 yards in the second half after allowing 238 in the first.

