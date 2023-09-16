Utah Tech uses complete team effort to pound Northern Arizona 50-36 for first win of the season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Utah Tech’s defense scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and a boost from the kicking game…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Utah Tech’s defense scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and a boost from the kicking game helped send the Raiders to a 50-36 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Defensive lineman Sam Kanongata’a intercepted a pass from Northern Arizona quarterback Kai Milner near midfield and returned it for a touchdown to stretch the Trailblazers’ lead to 24-7. Two possessions later for NAU, Milner was stuffed for no gain and then fumbled on first-and-10 at the Lumberjacks’ 17 and the ball was recovered by Amari Duncan, who ran to the end zone to make it 31-7 with 3:11 left before halftime.

On in relief of Milner and on his first play from scrimmage, Adam Damante threw an interception that led to Connor Brooksby’s 48-yard field goal that made it 34-7 less than a minute later. Brooksby also had field goals of 22 and 48 yards before intermission. He finished 5 for 5.

Draycen Hall’s 4-yard touchdown run gave NAU its only lead of the day at 7-3 ending an 11-play, 75-yard drive that used 11 1/2 minutes of the first quarter.

The Trailblazers’ (1-2) Kobe Tracy threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

Devon Starling ran for 111 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown for NAU (0-3), which scored three touchdowns in the last 5:23 to reduce its deficit. Damante threw for 247 yards and a pair of scores.

