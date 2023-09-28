Texas Tech looks to QB Behren Morton after Shough injury; Houston QB set to start vs. former team

Houston (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (1-3, 0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS2) Line: Texas Tech by 8…

Houston (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (1-3, 0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Line: Texas Tech by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series record: Houston leads 18-15-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Texas Tech is going for its longest winning streak in the Houston series at six games in the first Big 12 meeting of the former Southwest Conference foes. Behren Morton is set to start at quarterback for the Red Raiders after Tyler Shough sustained a broken leg in last week’s 20-13 loss at West Virginia. It’s the third consecutive season Shough has had a long-term injury. Former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith is set to start for the Cougars.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston’s Malik Fleming and Malik Dunlap of Texas Tech won’t be on the field at the same time, but the defensive backs are tied for the national lead with three interceptions apiece. Dunlap has all of his in the past two games, the first Texas Tech defender to do that since 2019.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston: Freshman RB Parker Jenkins became the first player in program history with three touchdowns in his first start in last week’s 38-7 win over Sam Houston State. He’s the only Power Five conference freshman with three TDs in a game this season.

Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks rushed for 149 yards against West Virginia after gaining 158 two weeks ago against Tarleton State. He’s the first Texas Tech back with consecutive games of at least 140 yards since DeAndre Washington in the final two games of the 2015 regular season. Brooks is 12th nationally with 417 yards rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams met 20 times in the SWC from 1976-95. Houston went 12-7-1 in those games, including nine wins in the first 10 meetings. … Smith played 23 games for the Red Raiders in 2021-22. He led Texas Tech to a 33-30 double-overtime victory over Houston last September. … The Cougars rank eighth nationally in turnover margin (1.50), 12th in interceptions (six) and 13th in takeaways (nine). Houston is one of 16 teams nationally without a lost fumble on offense. … Texas Tech’s Austin McNamara is second nationally with a 48.6-yard punting average. He’s on pace to break his school record and the Big 12 mark.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.