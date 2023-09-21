TCU, SMU meet in ‘Iron Skillet’ rivalry that isn’t on the schedule beyond next year

SMU (2-1) at TCU (2-1), Saturday, noon ET (FS1) Line: TCU by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record:…

SMU (2-1) at TCU (2-1), Saturday, noon ET (FS1)

Line: TCU by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 52-42-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s the second-to-last meeting on the schedule for the Dallas-Fort Worth rivals in what’s known as the “Iron Skillet” game. Officials have said the game won’t continue beyond next season, although SMU’s 2024 entry into the Atlantic Coast Conference could change the outlook. It’s the second meeting since coach Sonny Dykes left SMU for TCU. The Horned Frogs won 42-32 in his return to Dallas last year.

KEY MATCHUP

SMU offense vs. TCU defense. The Mustangs averaged 54 points per game in victories over Louisiana Tech and Prairie View A&M but couldn’t get that kind of production against their only Power Five opponent, losing to Oklahoma 28-11. The Horned Frogs haven’t allowed an offensive touchdown since giving up six to Shedeur Sanders and Colorado in a 45-42 loss in the opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SMU: WR Jake Bailey has 341 yards receiving in two seasons at SMU. He had 163 of them on eight catches in the loss to TCU last season. His only touchdown with the Mustangs was a 35-yarder in the fourth quarter.

TCU: QB Chandler Morris faces the school close to where he starred in high school at Highland Park in Dallas, where he ended up when his dad, Chad Morris, was the head coach at SMU. Morris thought this meeting would happen last year after he beat out Max Duggan for the starting job, but his injury in the opener at Colorado opened the door for Duggan to lead the Horned Frogs to the national championship game. Morris leads the Big 12 at 334 total yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

SMU’s Preston Stone had his first 300-yard passing game in last week’s 69-0 victory over Prairie View A&M. He threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns and added a rushing score. … SMU has won the past two meetings at Amon G. Carter Stadium, but the Horned Frogs have won 12 of the past 15 in the series. … The Horned Frogs are eighth nationally in run defense at 61 yards per game. … The Mustangs are in the top 20 nationally in several defensive categories, including TDs allowed, yards passing allowed and sacks. … TCU WR JP Richardson, who transferred from Oklahoma State this year, has an 18-game receptions streak that goes back to his freshman season with the Cowboys in 2021.

