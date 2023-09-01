Labor Day: Labor Day travel expected to be up over last year; gas prices moderate | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights this weekend
Southern Utah and Arizona State game delayed by storms

The Associated Press

September 1, 2023, 12:01 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A football game between Southern Utah and Arizona State is a delay as storms move through the area.

A dust storm blew just before halftime Thursday night, but play continued. Arizona State’s Jaden Rashada threw a 3-yard touchdown to Troy Omeire through the dust, giving the Sun Devils a 21-7 halftime lead.

As the dust began to dissipate, a lightning storm moved into the area, promoting the delay as fans moved from the stands to the concourse.

