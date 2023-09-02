Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Southern Illinois never threatened…

Southern Illinois never threatened in 49-23 win over Austin Peay

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw for three touchdowns to three different receivers and Southern Illinois beat Austin Peay 49-23 in a season opener for the two teams on Saturday.

Baker, who threw for 219 yards, threw scoring passes to Izaiah Hartrup, Jaelin Benefield and Justin Strong for 31, 54 and 5 yards respectively. Ro Elliott, Strong and Kaleb Wagner added scoring runs of 1, 1 and 3 yards respectively.

Baker’s scoring pass to Benefield halfway through the third quarter made it 35-0.

The Governors’ Mike DiLiello threw for 214 yards, which included a 41-yard score to Kam Thomas with 10:40 remaining for their first touchdown of the season to make it 42-9. With 54 seconds left he threw a 44-yard score to Kenny Odom for the final margin.

____

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up