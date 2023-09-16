Sluka accounts for 6 touchdowns, including 3 TD passes to Coker; Holy Cross beats Yale 49-24

Matthew Sluka threw four touchdowns passes, including three to Jalen Coker, and added rushing TDs of 19 and 18 yards…

Matthew Sluka threw four touchdowns passes, including three to Jalen Coker, and added rushing TDs of 19 and 18 yards to help Holy Cross beat Yale 49-24 on Saturday.

Sluka completed 23 of 30 passes for 275 yards and finished with 14 yards rushing on 98 carries for Holy Cross (2-1), which in ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll. Coker caught nine passes for 124 yards.

Jack Bosman capped a 21-play, 63-yard drive when he kicked a 28-yard field goal that gave Yale a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Crusaders responded with a 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Coker scored on a 2-yard reception about 5 minutes later and Sluka’s second TD run made it 21-10 with 1:44 left in the first half.

Nolan Grooms hit Mason Tipton for gains of 33 and 21 yards before the duo connected for a 5-yard touchdown pass that trimmed Yale’s deficit to four points at halftime, but the Crusaders scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Grooms finished 12-of-17 passing for 112 yards for the Bulldogs (0-1). Tre Peterson ran for 95 yards on 17 carries and Tipton had five receptions for 76 yards.

The Crusaders, who have won three in a row against Yale, are 8-29 all time against the Bulldogs.

