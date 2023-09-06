Renewal of the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry becomes one of nation’s must-see games in Week 2

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes stampeded to the forefront of college football with their dizzying opening performance, and now…

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes stampeded to the forefront of college football with their dizzying opening performance, and now fans and non-fans alike want to see what they do next.

It will be a grand stage for Saturday’s home opener in Boulder. The Buffs (1-0) are featured for the second straight week on Fox’s Big Noon game, they are in the AP Top 25 this week at No. 22 and the opponent is former longtime Big Eight and Big 12 rival Nebraska (0-1).

All eyes will be on Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, to see what he does for an encore after throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns against TCU. Will two-way phenom Travis Hunter be able to be on the field for over 120 plays again? And will freshman sensation running back Dylan Edwards be able to get the ground game going after he starred as a pass-catcher last week?

Nebraska fans would love nothing more than seeing the Cornhuskers spoil the party at Folsom Field. The teams are in the middle of a four-game nonconference series that started in 2018, and the Huskers have lost the first two meetings. A win here would give an early boost to first-year coach Matt Rhule’s effort to bring back the program.

BEST GAME

No. 11 Texas (1-0) at No. 3 Alabama (1-0), 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

It’s a rematch of last year’s thriller in Austin, which Alabama won 20-19 on a late field goal.

The “Texas is back” trope started well before the season among the Bevo crowd, but anxiety was running high of the opener before the Longhorns pulled away to beat Rice, 37-10.

Alabama lost two regular-season games last year for only the second time since 2011, and there was a wait-and-see vibe heading into the season with the Crimson Tide having to replace Bryce Young and nine other NFL draft picks.

New starting QB Jalen Milroe accounted for five touchdowns last week, but that was against Middle Tennessee State.

HEISMAN WATCH

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is poised to put up more big numbers when Tulsa visits. The sixth-year quarterback is in his second season with the Huskies and has recorded three of the top four passing performances in program history. He threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns last week against Boise State, with 11 of his passes going for at least 20 yards.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3-145 — Louisville’s record when trailing by 15 points or more in the second half before it erased a 28-13 halftime deficit to beat Georgia Tech 39-34.

16 — Michigan’s home winning streak entering its game against UNLV, third-longest behind Alabama (21) and Georgia (19).

18 — Years since Oregon, which visits Texas Tech, played a true road game in the Lone Star State.

111 — Arkansas’ point total over its last two games, a 56-13 win over Western Carolina last week and 55-53 over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

72 — Michael Pratt’s school record-tying number of career touchdown passes for Tulane after he threw four against South Alabama.

UNDER THE RADAR

Texas A&M at Miami, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Miami’s Mario Cristobal wanted mulligans after each went 5-7 last season. Both are coming off easy wins in their openers and can use this game as an early progress report.

The Aggies beat Miami 17-9 in College Station last year, shortly before a six-game losing streak began. Two straight disappointing seasons have made A&M’s 12th Man antsy.

HOT SEAT

New Mexico’s Danny Gonzales opened his fourth season with a 52-10 loss at Texas A&M and now faces a must-win home game against FCS team Tennessee Tech.

The Albuquerque native and ex-Lobo player has lost 25 of his 32 games and has three Mountain West wins. He’s in the fourth year of a five-year, $3.5 million contract, and his buyout of $400,000 won’t stop UNM from making a change if things don’t get better.

Gonzales is selling hope after bringing in more than 40 newcomers. Among them is UAB transfer Dylan Hopkins, who leads what has been the nation’s worst offense for two straight years.

