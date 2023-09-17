Rauschenberg’s 31-yard FG at the horn carries North Texas past Louisiana Tech 40-37

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Noah Rauschenberg made a 31-yard field goal as time expired and North Texas beat Louisiana Tech…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Noah Rauschenberg made a 31-yard field goal as time expired and North Texas beat Louisiana Tech 40-37 on Saturday night.

Rauschenberg’s kick ended a nine-play, 61-yard drive that took just 61 seconds.

The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter down 30-14 but scored three TDs — the first five seconds into the final stanza — and a field goal to even the score at 37. Tyre Shelton ran it in from the 7, Jack Turner from the 1, Jacob Barnes connected on a 30-yard field goal and Turner threw a 36-yard score to Smoke Harris with 64 seconds remaining to knot it.

North Texas’ (1-2) Chandler Rogers threw for 313 yards and a pair of scores, Ayo Adeyi had 148 yards rushing on 19 carries and two touchdowns and Roderic Burns had 134 yards on 11 carries.

Turner finished 9-of-13 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown and Hank Bachmeier threw for two scores for Louisiana Tech. Shelton ran for 152 yards on 16 carries for a score.

