QB Connor Watkins runs for 113 yards, 3 TDs to help Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Connor Watkins ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9 in a Coastal Athletic Association season opener for the Wildcats on Saturday.

Watkins ran for scores of 1 and 21 yards in a four-minute span to close the first quarter for a 14-0 advantage. His 5-yard run with 1:47 before halftime made it 21-3.

Halfway through the third, TD Ayo-Durojaive made it 28-3 with a 63-yard scoring run. He finished with 103 yards rushing on seven carries. Villanova (3-1, 1-0) finished with 459 total yards. The Rams (2-2, 2-1) had 241.

Villanova’s lone blemish came in the form of penalties committing 12 for a total of 105 yards.

Jaden Griffin provided Rhode Island’s lone touchdown with a 14-yard run with 5:09 left.

