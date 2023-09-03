Prairie View A&M stages two rallies before overtaking Texas Southern 37-34 in overtime

HOUSTON (AP) — Trazon Connley threw for two scores and Carlos Villagomez made all three of his field-goal attempts and…

HOUSTON (AP) — Trazon Connley threw for two scores and Carlos Villagomez made all three of his field-goal attempts and his 35-yarder in overtime completed the Prairie View A&M rally leading the Panthers past Texas Southern 37-34 in overtime on Saturday night.

In a season and Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for the two, Prairie View rallied from deficits of 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and 34-17 with 4:35 left in the third.

Caleb Johnson’s 11-yard run ended an 11-play, 89-yard drive to reduce the Panthers’ deficit to 10 with 1:05 left in the third. Villagomez made a 39-yarder with 9:17 remaining, and Connley threw a 15-yard score to Tre’jon Spiller with 49 seconds left in regulation.

Texas Southern kicker Curtis Falkenburg came up short on his 49-yard field-goal attempt in the extra session after the Tigers’ offense lost yardage.

Connley threw for 275 yards to seven receivers.

The Tigers’ Andrew Body threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. LaDarius Owens had 104 yards rushing on eight carries, and his 77-yard scoring run gave Texas Southern its 34-17 advantage.

Quaydari Davis had 120 yards receiving on seven receptions and a touchdown for Texas Southern.

