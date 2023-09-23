Portland State in a rush in 59-21 win over Cal Poly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jobi Malary and quarterback Dante Chachere and each ran for a pair of touchdowns and Portland…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jobi Malary and quarterback Dante Chachere and each ran for a pair of touchdowns and Portland State beat Cal Poly 59-21 in a Big Sky Conference opener for the teams on Saturday.

Malary ran for 119 yards on 11 carries and Chachere ran for 87 yards on four carries. Quincy Craig ran 11 times for 82 yards and Andrew Van Buren ran for 79 yards on six carries. Van Buren had a long run of 70 yards, Malary 56, Craig 53 and Chachere 51. Those long rushes of 230 yards in four carries eclipsed the Mustangs’ entire rushing game of 97 yards on 34 carries.

Portland State rushed for 404 yards on 47 carries.

The Vikings’ (2-2, 1-0) Christian Grubb ran back the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs scored on their first drive when Sam Huard threw a 49-yard score to Bryson Allen to tie it.

From there, the Vikings went on to score eight times on their next 12 possessions and led 52-14 at halftime.

Huard and Bo Kelly each threw for a touchdown and Aiden Ramos posted a rushing TD for the Mustangs (2-2, 0-1).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.