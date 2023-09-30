Poffenbarger’s 3 TD passes carry Albany past Villanova, 31-10

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reece Poffenbarger threw three touchdown passes and Albany blanked Villanova in the second half en route…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reece Poffenbarger threw three touchdown passes and Albany blanked Villanova in the second half en route to a 31-10 win in the Great Danes’ Coastal Athletic Association opener on Saturday night.

Poffenbarger, who accounted for two touchdowns in overtime to carry Albany to a 23-17 double overtime win over Morgan State last week, found Julian Hicks with a 12-yard strike on the final play of the first quarter to take a 10-3 lead, the put the Great Danes in front for good with a 19-yard pass to Griffin Woodell with 19 seconds left in the half to make it 17-10.

Poffenbarger was 20 of 31 for 244 yards and Woodell carried 16 times for 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Albany (3-2). The Great Danes did not turn the ball over in the game.

Connor Watkins was 17 of 31 for 198 yards and a touchdown for Villanova (3-2, 1-1), but was picked off twice.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.