Poffenbarger lifts Albany to 23-17 double-overtime victory over Morgan State

The Associated Press

September 23, 2023, 11:27 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger accounted for a touchdown in the first and second overtimes to give Albany a 23-17 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

Poffenbarger tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Griffin Woodell in the first overtime and then ran into the end zone from seven yards out in the second OT.

Dominique Anthony had a 1-yard touchdown run for Morgan State in overtime. Beckett Leary kicked a 23-yard field goal for the Bears with 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 10.

Poffenbarger completed 10 of 23 passes for 142 yards that included a 40-yard touchdown pass to Julian Hicks in the first quarter for Albany (2-2).

Anthony was 18-of-39 passing for 147 yards for Morgan State (1-3). He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Demier Shipley that pulled the Bears to 10-7 just before halftime.

