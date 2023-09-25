Pitt left tackle Goncalves out for the season, QB Jurkovec’s status uncertain for Virginia Tech

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh will have to find a way to recover from its worst start since 2017 without left…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh will have to find a way to recover from its worst start since 2017 without left tackle Matt Goncalves.

Coach Pat Narduzzi announced Monday that Goncalves is done for the season after sustaining a lower-body injury in a loss to West Virginia on Sept. 16.

Goncalves, a third-team All-ACC selection as a junior in 2022, is the third starting offensive lineman to deal with a serious setback this season. Ryan Jacoby tore his ACL during training camp and is done for the year and Jake Kradel is out indefinitely.

Branson Taylor will move from right tackle to left tackle to replace Goncalves.

The Panthers (1-3, 0-1 ACC) play at Virginia Tech (1-3) on Saturday night with uncertainty at quarterback.

Senior Phil Jurkovec left Saturday night’s loss to No. 15 North Carolina late in the first half with an undisclosed injury.

Narduzzi said Monday he’s unsure if Jurkovec will be available against the Hokies. Jurkovec was injured when he was hit high by North Carolina’s Tayon Holloway late in the second quarter.

Backup Christian Veilleux came in and completed 7 of 18 passes for 85 yards with two interceptions. Veilleux will get the start against Virginia Tech if Jurkovec isn’t cleared to play.

