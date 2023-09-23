Live Radio
Pegues and Knight each run for TDs in the 4th, lift Tennessee Tech past Kennesaw State 17-7

The Associated Press

September 23, 2023, 11:29 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Pegues and Marcus Knight each had a touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Tennessee Tech beat Kennesaw State 17-7 on Saturday night.

Kennesaw State’s only scoring came in their first drive of the game on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Murphy to Gabriel Benyard.

Pegues broke loose on a 17-yard touchdown run with 9:59 remaining. Knight added a 4-yard TD run with 1:33 to play.

Knight ran 18 times for 112 yards and Pegues had 13 carries for 71 yards for Tennessee Tech (1-3).

Murphy completed 8 of 24 passes for 76 yards for Kennesaw State (1-3).

Tennessee Tech put up 361 yards of offense while holding Kennesaw State to 172.

