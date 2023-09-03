Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Pavia, Thomas help New…

Pavia, Thomas help New Mexico State cruise to 58-21 victory over Western Illinois

The Associated Press

September 3, 2023, 12:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns, Star Thomas added 96 yards rushing and a pair of scores and New Mexico State rolled to a 58-21 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday night in a season opener.

Pavia was 16-of-20 passing including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Childress and an 80-yarder to Jonathan Brady, each in the third quarter. Brady finished with 102 yards receiving on four catches.

Matt Morrissey was 16-of-30 passing for 215 yards and had two touchdown passes to lead Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks pulled to 20-14 just before halftime on a Ludovick Choquette 21-yard touchdown run. Ethan Albertson’s 37-yard field goal and Pavia’s two long TD passes helped the Aggies pull away in the third.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up