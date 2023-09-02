North Carolina Central topples Winston-Salem 47-21 in opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard threw three touchdown passes and North Carolina Central rolled past Division II-member Winston-Salem 47-21…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard threw three touchdown passes and North Carolina Central rolled past Division II-member Winston-Salem 47-21 in a season opener on Saturday.

Richard completed 15 of 22 passes for 236 yards with touchdowns of 40 yards to Latrell Collier, 12 yards to J’Mari Taylor and 86 yards to Quentin McCall on the way to a 37-0 halftime lead.

Collier had 72 yards rushing and Richard added 42. McCall caught two passes for 93 yards. The Eagles had 448 yards on offense — 277 passing and 171 rushing.

The Rams had 312 total yards — 189 passing and 123 rushing. Daylin Lee completed 14 of 24 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. RJ Mobley had 113 receiving yards on seven catches.

The Eagles are coming off a 2022 season in which they became the third team in school history to win 10 games, earning the program’s highest FCS national ranking at No. 17.

Richard is the reigning MEAC Offensive Player of the Year and senior defensive back Khalil Baker is the reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Year.

