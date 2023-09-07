No. 8 Washington looks to keep rolling on offense hosting Tulsa

No. 8 Washington (1-0) vs. Tulsa (1-0), Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network) Line: Washington by 34½, according to FanDuel…

No. 8 Washington (1-0) vs. Tulsa (1-0), Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Washington by 34½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington looked the part of a Pac-12 championship contender in its season opener with a 56-19 thumping of Boise State. After a sluggish first quarter, the Huskies showed how explosive their offense led by QB Michael Penix Jr. can be with 28 second-quarter points. Penix threw for 450 yards with 328 yards going to the trio of Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk. Tulsa opened with a convincing 42-7 win over FCS-program Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first game for new head coach Kevin Wilson. Both teams have big games on the horizon – Washington is at Michigan State and Tulsa hosts No. 18 Oklahoma in Week 3.

KEY MATCHUP

Will anybody be able to get pressure on Penix this season? Washington’s QB was sacked only five times in 2022 and was sacked by Boise State on the third offensive snap of the season. After that, Washington’s offensive line allowed only one other pressure on its quarterback. Tulsa had four sacks in its opener, led by the two sacks of Oklahoma State transfer Ben Kopenski.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulsa: QB Cardell Williams. Williams made his debut in the opener coming in for injured starter Braylon Braxton. Williams went 9 for 9 for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished 13 of 14 for 233 yards and four total touchdowns. It’s one thing to have that kind of success against an FCS program. It’s another challenge to try and do that against the No. 8 team in the country.

Washington: TE Jack Westover. Amid all the offensive stars on Washington’s offense, Westover can get overlooked despite becoming a reliable safety valve for Penix. Westover had five catches for 59 yards and a 20-yard touchdown reception in the opener against Boise State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tulsa has played only one other Pac-12 school while it was a member of the conference. Tulsa lost to Oregon 27-24 in the 1989 Independence Bowl. … Washington has the second-longest active win streak among Power Five teams at eight games. Georgia has the longest active at 18 straight. … Washington has just one non-conference home loss since 2010 – losing to Montana in the 2021 season opener. … Tulsa had 100-yard rushers and receivers in the opener with RB Jordan Ford (110 yards rushing) and WR Marquis Shoulders (132 yards receiving).

