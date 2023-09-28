No. 22 Florida seeks first series win since 2020 against unbeaten Kentucky in key SEC East matchup

No. 22 Florida (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN) Line: Kentucky by 1 1/2, according…

No. 22 Florida (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Line: Kentucky by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series: Florida leads 53-20.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida and Kentucky each seek to improve to 2-0 in the SEC and stay in East Division contention. The visiting Gators also look to stop a two-game series skid against the Wildcats, who have won three of the past five meetings after losing the previous 31.

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky’s offense vs. Florida’s defense. The Wildcats average 38 points and 396.5 yards per game but barely outgained Vanderbilt 365-328. Their task becomes significant tougher against the SEC’s top defense (244.8 yards allowed per game), one that’s allowing a league-low 162.8 yards passing. The Gators are second to Kentucky against the run (82.0).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall leads the team with 27 catches for 357 yards and a touchdown. He’s been QB Graham Mertz’s go-to guy and a human highlight reel, none more impressive than his one-handed snag against Charlotte last week that will go down as one of the best of the year. Mertz plucked the ball out of the air and held on despite getting sandwiched by two defenders.

Kentucky cornerback/safety Maxwell Hairston returned two interceptions for touchdowns in last week’s 45-28 victory at Vanderbilt to set a program single-game program record and match a conference mark. He’s tied for the SEC lead with three pickoffs and has also forced a fumble in the opener against Ball State.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Mertz has completed 77.8% of his passes, which leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally behind Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel. … Florida leads the league and ranks fifth in the FBS in total defense. It’s a significant turnaround from last season that’s being credited partially to 30-year-old coordinator Austin Armstrong. … The Gators have scored in 440 consecutive games, an NCAA-record streak that began in 1988…. Kentucky seeks its second 5-0 start in three seasons and just its fifth in the past 72 years. … Wildcats QB Devin Leary has completed 73 of 123 passes (59.3%) for 1,060 yards and nine TDs with five interceptions. … Running back Ray Davis is third in SEC scoring (42 points) with a league-best five rushing TDs and ranks fifth with 314 yards. … Kentucky is fourth in SEC defense (293.2 yards).

