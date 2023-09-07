No. 21 Duke aims to follow Clemson upset by beating FCS program Lafayette at home

Lafayette (1-0) at No. 21 Duke (1-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) Line: No line. Series record: First…

Lafayette (1-0) at No. 21 Duke (1-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Duke gets a short turnaround from its Labor Day takedown of preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite Clemson when it hosts Lafayette, a Championship Subdivision opponent from the Patriot League.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke QB Riley Leonard vs. Lafayette’s defensive front. Leonard blossomed last season then had a big game in leading the Blue Devils past Clemson, notably with a highlight-reel touchdown run and the ability to move the ball on the ground or through the air. It will be a tough challenge for an FCS defense to contain him.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lafayette: RB Jamar Curtis. He powered the Leopards in their win against Sacred Heart, running 19 times for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Duke: WR Jalon Calhoun. Calhoun is coming off a shaky game against Clemson that included a muffed punt return that led to the Tigers’ lone touchdown, but he’s one of Duke’s top weapons and playmakers.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duke entered the AP Top 25 at No. 21 after earning its first win against Clemson since 2004, marking the program’s first AP ranking since spending a week at No. 22 in September 2018. … The Blue Devils have won 10 of 14 games under second-year coach Mike Elko, with each of the four losses coming by eight or fewer points. … Lafayette is coming off a 4-7 season but returned eight offensive starters and seven defensive starters. … Lafayette freshman Michael Vaughn was the Patriot League’s rookie of the week after tallying two sacks in the Sacred Heart win.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.