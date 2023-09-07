No. 16 Oregon State tries to build on season-opening blowout vs. UC Davis

UC Davis (1-0) at No. 16 Oregon State (1-0), Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network) Line: No line, according to…

UC Davis (1-0) at No. 16 Oregon State (1-0), Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon State 4-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon State will try to build on its 42-17 victory over San Jose State against UC Davis, which is ranked 14th in the FCS coaches’ poll. The Aggies are led by former Colorado and Boise State coach Dan Hawkins and have put together winning records in four of five seasons. But if the Beavers are to have a truly memorable season, they can’t be sweating it out in the fourth quarter against a lower-level opponent. Not with the Pac-12 Conference schedule just two weeks away.

KEY MATCHUP

QB DJ Uiagalelei made his first Oregon State start by passing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more to become the first Beavers player to pull off that feat in 27 years. He will face a UC Davis secondary that intercepted three passes in last week’s 48-10 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce. S Rex Connors wasn’t one of those players, but was a preseason second-team FCS All-American after averaging 9.2 tackles a game last year.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: RB Damien Martinez has rushed for 100-plus yards in seven of his past eight games going back to last season. His most recent was a 145-yard performance against San Jose State. If UC Davis focuses too much on containing Uiagalelei, Martinez has shown he is more than capable of making the Aggies pay.

UC Davis: QB Miles Hastings led the Big Sky Conference with 3,048 yards passing last season, hitting on close to 70% of his passes. He kept up that efficiency in the opener, completing 22-of-30 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting since 1930, which the Beavers won 20-0. All four previous meetings were in Corvallis, Oregon. … This will be the first game played at Reser Stadium since the west side underwent a $161 million renovation. … Uiagalelei, who transferred from Clemson, is 23-6 as a career starter. … Oregon State has held six of its past 14 opponents to less than 100 yards rushing. … UC Davis RB Lan Larison rushed for 109 yards and three TDs in the opener.

