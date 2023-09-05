NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg K.Vidal, Troy 1 248 54 0 0 0…

All-Purpose Runners

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg K.Vidal, Troy 1 248 54 0 0 0 27 302 302.00 X.Legette, South Carolina 1 -2 178 0 43 0 12 219 219.00 J.De Jesus, UNLV 1 0 50 0 158 0 7 208 208.00 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 1 0 97 0 110 0 12 207 207.00 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 1 0 170 0 35 0 11 205 205.00 J.Ott, California 1 188 13 0 0 0 21 201 201.00 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 1 194 4 0 0 0 31 198 198.00 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 1 184 8 0 0 0 25 192 192.00 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 1 127 59 0 0 0 23 186 186.00 L.McCammon, FAU 1 125 59 0 0 0 17 184 184.00 J.Bell, Nevada 1 9 121 0 52 0 13 182 182.00 J.Watkins, Mississippi 1 0 111 69 0 0 9 180 180.00 D.Edwards, Colorado 1 24 135 0 18 0 12 177 177.00 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 1 0 149 0 26 0 8 175 175.00 L.Victor, Washington St. 1 0 168 0 0 0 11 168 168.00 B.Allen, Wisconsin 1 141 25 0 0 0 24 166 166.00 W.Shipley, Clemson 1 114 29 0 22 0 24 165 165.00 E.Bailey, TCU 1 164 0 0 0 0 14 164 164.00 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 1 145 19 0 0 0 20 164 164.00 J.Ford, Tulsa 1 110 3 0 50 0 22 163 163.00 B.Brown, South Florida 1 160 0 0 0 0 25 160 160.00 M.Everhart, TCU 1 7 11 0 140 0 6 158 158.00 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 1 157 0 0 0 0 13 157 157.00 B.Brown, Kentucky 1 0 39 0 117 0 5 156 156.00 H.El-Zayat, E. Michigan 1 6 12 42 96 0 5 156 156.00 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 2 17 142 9 143 0 20 311 155.50 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 1 44 109 0 0 0 14 153 153.00 J.Stuart, Toledo 1 82 10 0 61 0 17 153 153.00 D.Burks, Purdue 1 0 152 0 0 0 4 152 152.00 C.Schrader, Missouri 1 138 13 0 0 0 21 151 151.00 B.Irving, Oregon 1 119 30 0 0 0 7 149 149.00 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 2 12 80 78 125 0 13 295 147.50 C.Gordon, Baylor 1 0 0 0 145 0 6 145 145.00 C.McCray, Kent St. 1 3 61 0 80 0 7 144 144.00 T.Tracy, Purdue 1 3 -4 0 144 0 7 143 143.00 B.Thomas, LSU 1 0 142 0 0 0 7 142 142.00 R.Ali, Marshall 1 137 2 0 0 0 19 139 139.00 L.Burden, Missouri 1 2 96 18 23 0 11 139 139.00 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 1 0 139 0 0 0 9 139 139.00 J.White, Georgia Southern 1 125 14 0 0 0 22 139 139.00 D.Williams, Tennessee 1 0 0 105 34 0 4 139 139.00 B.Yurosek, Stanford 1 0 138 0 0 0 9 138 138.00 R.Odunze, Washington 1 0 132 4 0 0 9 136 136.00 J.Sturdivant, UCLA 1 0 136 0 0 0 5 136 136.00 N.Carter, Michigan St. 1 113 21 0 0 0 19 134 134.00 R.Harvey, UCF 1 84 50 0 0 0 11 134 134.00 T.Harris, Mississippi 1 0 133 0 0 0 6 133 133.00 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 1 0 132 0 0 0 5 132 132.00 L.Wester, FAU 1 21 55 26 30 0 10 132 132.00 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 1 128 0 0 0 0 15 128 128.00 L.Johnson, SMU 1 128 0 0 0 0 14 128 128.00 K.Black, James Madison 1 125 0 0 0 0 12 125 125.00 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 1 18 0 0 107 0 9 125 125.00 J.Jordan, Louisville 1 96 6 0 23 0 9 125 125.00 M.Mews, Georgia 1 0 75 19 31 0 6 125 125.00 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 1 117 7 0 0 0 25 124 124.00 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 2 -8 202 11 42 0 26 247 123.50 J.Cephus, UTSA 1 0 123 0 0 0 9 123 123.00 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 1 0 123 0 0 0 4 123 123.00 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 1 0 123 0 0 0 5 123 123.00 J.Wright, Tennessee 1 115 8 0 0 0 14 123 123.00 K.Coleman, Florida St. 1 0 122 0 0 0 9 122 122.00 R.Davis, Kentucky 1 112 10 0 0 0 17 122 122.00 A.Estime, Notre Dame 2 211 33 0 0 0 32 244 122.00 J.Maclin, North Texas 1 0 122 0 0 0 4 122 122.00 H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe 1 103 0 0 19 0 8 122 122.00 B.Brooks, North Carolina 1 103 18 0 0 0 18 121 121.00 N.Wright, South Florida 1 111 10 0 0 0 19 121 121.00 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 2 0 241 0 0 0 16 241 120.50 J.McMillan, Washington 1 19 95 6 0 0 11 120 120.00 D.Hankins, UTEP 2 228 11 0 0 0 40 239 119.50 E.Badger, Arizona St. 1 0 19 0 100 0 5 119 119.00 R.Garcia, Kansas St. 1 0 119 0 0 0 6 119 119.00 J.Horn, Colorado 1 0 117 2 0 0 12 119 119.00 T.Hunter, Colorado 1 0 119 0 0 0 12 119 119.00 D.Neal, Kansas 1 94 25 0 0 0 16 119 119.00 S.Smith, Memphis 1 115 3 0 0 0 20 118 118.00 X.Weaver, Colorado 1 0 118 0 0 0 6 118 118.00 B.Battie, Auburn 1 31 0 0 86 0 11 117 117.00 K.Johnson, Iowa 1 63 0 0 54 0 20 117 117.00 K.Johnson, Colorado St. 1 16 3 0 98 0 9 117 117.00 C.Whittemore, Mississippi St. 1 57 59 0 0 0 6 116 116.00 K.Williams, Wake Forest 1 7 13 0 96 0 6 116 116.00 K.Wilson, Texas State 1 0 65 0 51 0 7 116 116.00 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 1 0 115 0 0 0 8 115 115.00 J.Lucas, Indiana 1 24 1 51 38 0 17 114 114.00 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 1 9 104 0 0 0 6 113 113.00 J.Hobert, Texas State 1 0 105 7 0 0 7 112 112.00 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 1 71 41 0 0 0 21 112 112.00 B.Watson, Memphis 1 75 37 0 0 0 15 112 112.00 I.Sategna, Arkansas 1 0 14 51 46 0 6 111 111.00 X.Worthy, Texas 1 0 90 21 0 0 8 111 111.00 G.Bernard, Washington 1 0 47 0 63 0 5 110 110.00 J.Richardson, UCF 1 100 10 0 0 0 14 110 110.00 G.Freeman, Oklahoma 1 0 19 90 0 0 6 109 109.00 X.Townsend, UCF 1 28 81 0 0 0 6 109 109.00 J.Waters, Duke 1 63 46 0 0 0 14 109 109.00 M.Wiley, Arizona 1 52 57 0 0 0 16 109 109.00 J.Banks, Wake Forest 1 0 108 0 0 0 6 108 108.00 C.Dyches, Maryland 1 0 108 0 0 0 6 108 108.00 L.Keys, Tulane 1 12 96 0 0 0 5 108 108.00 L.Allen, Syracuse 1 107 0 0 0 0 16 107 107.00 K.Barnes, UTSA 1 103 4 0 0 0 17 107 107.00 E.Gilliam, Fresno St. 1 93 14 0 0 0 21 107 107.00 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 1 51 56 0 0 0 15 107 107.00 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 1 0 69 20 18 0 7 107 107.00 V.Rosa, Uconn 1 99 8 0 0 0 11 107 107.00 S.Brown, Houston 1 0 106 0 0 0 6 106 106.00 T.Franklin, Oregon 1 0 106 0 0 0 7 106 106.00 T.Henry, Michigan St. 1 0 25 55 26 0 9 106 106.00 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 1 0 45 61 0 0 10 106 106.00 J.Jackson, Tulane 1 0 106 0 0 0 3 106 106.00 G.Bryant, Oregon 1 5 100 0 0 0 8 105 105.00 U.Hatcher, Syracuse 1 0 105 0 0 0 4 105 105.00 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 1 105 0 0 0 0 13 105 105.00 J.Wilson, Florida St. 1 0 104 0 0 0 7 104 104.00 P.Bryant, Illinois 1 0 64 0 39 0 8 103 103.00 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 1 0 103 0 0 0 10 103 103.00 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 2 0 130 74 0 0 15 204 102.00 K.Mitchell, FIU 2 0 203 0 0 0 10 203 101.50 D.Dabney, Baylor 1 0 101 0 0 0 6 101 101.00 J.Gray, NC State 1 0 14 0 87 0 5 101 101.00 L.Lingard, Akron 1 24 77 0 0 0 8 101 101.00 J.Polk, Washington 1 0 101 0 0 0 3 101 101.00 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 2 2 150 0 48 0 9 200 100.00 T.Mims, Southern Miss. 1 30 18 28 24 0 9 100 100.00 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 1 0 100 0 0 0 5 100 100.00 M.Dukes, South Florida 1 64 3 0 32 0 11 99 99.00 Z.Larrier, Air Force 1 99 0 0 0 0 14 99 99.00 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 1 0 98 0 0 0 6 98 98.00 R.Leonard, Duke 1 98 0 0 0 0 8 98 98.00 R.Pearsall, Florida 1 0 92 6 0 0 9 98 98.00 C.Stover, Ohio St. 1 0 98 0 0 0 5 98 98.00 S.Bangura, Ohio 2 172 22 0 0 0 38 194 97.00 J.Kelly, Washington St. 1 0 97 0 0 0 7 97 97.00 D.Richardson, Baylor 1 79 18 0 0 0 18 97 97.00 D.Smith, W. Kentucky 1 0 97 0 0 0 7 97 97.00 B.Armstrong, NC State 1 96 0 0 0 0 19 96 96.00 J.Brown, Texas Tech 1 0 51 0 45 0 4 96 96.00 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 2 176 16 0 0 0 26 192 96.00 D.Key, Kentucky 1 0 96 0 0 0 5 96 96.00 C.Steele, UCLA 1 76 20 0 0 0 17 96 96.00 K.Brown, South Florida 1 0 95 0 0 0 3 95 95.00 J.Roznos, Air Force 1 0 95 0 0 0 2 95 95.00 S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 2 138 52 0 0 0 25 190 95.00 M.Wright, Mississippi St. 1 95 0 0 0 0 5 95 95.00 M.Lloyd, Southern Cal 2 118 71 0 0 0 19 189 94.50 J.Brooks, Texas 1 52 42 0 0 0 14 94 94.00 B.Smith, Cincinnati 1 0 72 22 0 0 7 94 94.00 I.Mahdi, Texas State 1 83 10 0 0 0 7 93 93.00 A.Smith, Texas A&M 1 0 40 53 0 0 8 93 93.00 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 1 0 93 0 0 0 12 93 93.00 C.Hite, Wake Forest 1 0 91 0 0 0 4 91 91.00 J.James, Oregon 1 86 5 0 0 0 11 91 91.00 T.Johnson, FAU 1 0 91 0 0 0 5 91 91.00 L.Martin, BYU 1 91 0 0 0 0 16 91 91.00 J.Sims, Nebraska 1 91 0 0 0 0 19 91 91.00 A.Simpson, Umass 2 27 154 0 0 0 9 181 90.50 D.Carter, West Virginia 1 0 90 0 0 0 6 90 90.00 K.Drake, Memphis 1 0 35 55 0 0 6 90 90.00 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 2 180 0 0 0 0 29 180 90.00 H.Parrish, Miami 1 90 0 0 0 0 9 90 90.00 J.Plumlee, UCF 1 90 0 0 0 0 8 90 90.00 T.Robinson, Ball St. 1 0 90 0 0 0 5 90 90.00 N.Singleton, Penn St. 1 70 1 0 19 0 15 90 90.00 A.Bedgood, Liberty 1 0 30 0 59 0 5 89 89.00 O.Smith, Maryland 1 0 42 0 47 0 6 89 89.00 R.Taylor, Memphis 1 11 78 0 0 0 7 89 89.00 Q.Conley, San Jose St. 2 142 35 0 0 0 21 177 88.50 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 1 0 88 0 0 0 8 88 88.00 J.Burton, Baylor 1 0 88 0 0 0 5 88 88.00 J.Coleman, Arizona 1 29 59 0 0 0 6 88 88.00 J.Cooper, Iowa St. 1 0 0 0 0 88 2 88 88.00 J.Thrash, Louisville 1 0 88 0 0 0 7 88 88.00 D.Washington, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 88 0 0 0 0 8 88 88.00 M.Blake, San Diego St. 2 56 40 0 79 0 19 175 87.50 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 1 0 38 0 49 0 7 87 87.00 C.Filkins, Stanford 1 67 5 14 0 0 8 86 86.00 K.Horton, North Texas 1 0 11 0 74 0 5 86 86.00 N.Peat, Missouri 1 52 34 0 0 0 16 86 86.00 H.Presley, Baylor 1 3 83 0 0 0 5 86 86.00 T.Burgess, UTEP 2 143 6 0 22 0 24 171 85.50 C.Stone, Hawaii 2 0 0 14 157 0 8 171 85.50 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 1 73 12 0 0 0 21 85 85.00 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 1 0 85 0 0 0 5 85 85.00 B.Spence, Arkansas 1 0 0 0 0 85 1 85 85.00 R.Cook, Buffalo 1 51 14 0 19 0 17 84 84.00 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 1 81 3 0 0 0 19 84 84.00 T.Etienne, Florida 1 25 12 0 47 0 13 84 84.00 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 1 5 54 0 25 0 10 84 84.00 S.Curtis, Nevada 1 0 83 0 0 0 3 83 83.00 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 2 166 0 0 0 0 17 166 83.00 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 1 73 10 0 0 0 16 83 83.00 J.Wilson, Arkansas 1 0 83 0 0 0 3 83 83.00 S.Lawrence, FIU 2 165 0 0 0 0 23 165 82.50 K.Salter, Liberty 1 82 0 0 0 0 19 82 82.00 K.Bullock, South Alabama 1 37 19 0 25 0 16 81 81.00 R.Faison, Utah St. 1 59 22 0 0 0 10 81 81.00 C.Montgomery, Marshall 1 0 81 0 0 0 6 81 81.00 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 1 55 5 0 21 0 21 81 81.00

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.