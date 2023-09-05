NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|K.Vidal, Troy
|1
|248
|54
|0
|0
|0
|27
|302
|302.00
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|1
|-2
|178
|0
|43
|0
|12
|219
|219.00
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|1
|0
|50
|0
|158
|0
|7
|208
|208.00
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|1
|0
|97
|0
|110
|0
|12
|207
|207.00
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|1
|0
|170
|0
|35
|0
|11
|205
|205.00
|J.Ott, California
|1
|188
|13
|0
|0
|0
|21
|201
|201.00
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|1
|194
|4
|0
|0
|0
|31
|198
|198.00
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|1
|184
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|192
|192.00
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|1
|127
|59
|0
|0
|0
|23
|186
|186.00
|L.McCammon, FAU
|1
|125
|59
|0
|0
|0
|17
|184
|184.00
|J.Bell, Nevada
|1
|9
|121
|0
|52
|0
|13
|182
|182.00
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|1
|0
|111
|69
|0
|0
|9
|180
|180.00
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|1
|24
|135
|0
|18
|0
|12
|177
|177.00
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|1
|0
|149
|0
|26
|0
|8
|175
|175.00
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|1
|0
|168
|0
|0
|0
|11
|168
|168.00
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|1
|141
|25
|0
|0
|0
|24
|166
|166.00
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|1
|114
|29
|0
|22
|0
|24
|165
|165.00
|E.Bailey, TCU
|1
|164
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|164
|164.00
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|1
|145
|19
|0
|0
|0
|20
|164
|164.00
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|1
|110
|3
|0
|50
|0
|22
|163
|163.00
|B.Brown, South Florida
|1
|160
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|160
|160.00
|M.Everhart, TCU
|1
|7
|11
|0
|140
|0
|6
|158
|158.00
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|1
|157
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|157
|157.00
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|1
|0
|39
|0
|117
|0
|5
|156
|156.00
|H.El-Zayat, E. Michigan
|1
|6
|12
|42
|96
|0
|5
|156
|156.00
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|2
|17
|142
|9
|143
|0
|20
|311
|155.50
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|1
|44
|109
|0
|0
|0
|14
|153
|153.00
|J.Stuart, Toledo
|1
|82
|10
|0
|61
|0
|17
|153
|153.00
|D.Burks, Purdue
|1
|0
|152
|0
|0
|0
|4
|152
|152.00
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|1
|138
|13
|0
|0
|0
|21
|151
|151.00
|B.Irving, Oregon
|1
|119
|30
|0
|0
|0
|7
|149
|149.00
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|2
|12
|80
|78
|125
|0
|13
|295
|147.50
|C.Gordon, Baylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|145
|0
|6
|145
|145.00
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|1
|3
|61
|0
|80
|0
|7
|144
|144.00
|T.Tracy, Purdue
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|144
|0
|7
|143
|143.00
|B.Thomas, LSU
|1
|0
|142
|0
|0
|0
|7
|142
|142.00
|R.Ali, Marshall
|1
|137
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|139
|139.00
|L.Burden, Missouri
|1
|2
|96
|18
|23
|0
|11
|139
|139.00
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|139
|0
|0
|0
|9
|139
|139.00
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|1
|125
|14
|0
|0
|0
|22
|139
|139.00
|D.Williams, Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|105
|34
|0
|4
|139
|139.00
|B.Yurosek, Stanford
|1
|0
|138
|0
|0
|0
|9
|138
|138.00
|R.Odunze, Washington
|1
|0
|132
|4
|0
|0
|9
|136
|136.00
|J.Sturdivant, UCLA
|1
|0
|136
|0
|0
|0
|5
|136
|136.00
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|1
|113
|21
|0
|0
|0
|19
|134
|134.00
|R.Harvey, UCF
|1
|84
|50
|0
|0
|0
|11
|134
|134.00
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|1
|0
|133
|0
|0
|0
|6
|133
|133.00
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|1
|0
|132
|0
|0
|0
|5
|132
|132.00
|L.Wester, FAU
|1
|21
|55
|26
|30
|0
|10
|132
|132.00
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|1
|128
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|128
|128.00
|L.Johnson, SMU
|1
|128
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|128
|128.00
|K.Black, James Madison
|1
|125
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|125
|125.00
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|1
|18
|0
|0
|107
|0
|9
|125
|125.00
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|1
|96
|6
|0
|23
|0
|9
|125
|125.00
|M.Mews, Georgia
|1
|0
|75
|19
|31
|0
|6
|125
|125.00
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|1
|117
|7
|0
|0
|0
|25
|124
|124.00
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|2
|-8
|202
|11
|42
|0
|26
|247
|123.50
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|1
|0
|123
|0
|0
|0
|9
|123
|123.00
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|1
|0
|123
|0
|0
|0
|4
|123
|123.00
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|1
|0
|123
|0
|0
|0
|5
|123
|123.00
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|1
|115
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|123
|123.00
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|1
|0
|122
|0
|0
|0
|9
|122
|122.00
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|1
|112
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|122
|122.00
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|2
|211
|33
|0
|0
|0
|32
|244
|122.00
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|1
|0
|122
|0
|0
|0
|4
|122
|122.00
|H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|103
|0
|0
|19
|0
|8
|122
|122.00
|B.Brooks, North Carolina
|1
|103
|18
|0
|0
|0
|18
|121
|121.00
|N.Wright, South Florida
|1
|111
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|121
|121.00
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|2
|0
|241
|0
|0
|0
|16
|241
|120.50
|J.McMillan, Washington
|1
|19
|95
|6
|0
|0
|11
|120
|120.00
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|2
|228
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|239
|119.50
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|1
|0
|19
|0
|100
|0
|5
|119
|119.00
|R.Garcia, Kansas St.
|1
|0
|119
|0
|0
|0
|6
|119
|119.00
|J.Horn, Colorado
|1
|0
|117
|2
|0
|0
|12
|119
|119.00
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|1
|0
|119
|0
|0
|0
|12
|119
|119.00
|D.Neal, Kansas
|1
|94
|25
|0
|0
|0
|16
|119
|119.00
|S.Smith, Memphis
|1
|115
|3
|0
|0
|0
|20
|118
|118.00
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|1
|0
|118
|0
|0
|0
|6
|118
|118.00
|B.Battie, Auburn
|1
|31
|0
|0
|86
|0
|11
|117
|117.00
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|1
|63
|0
|0
|54
|0
|20
|117
|117.00
|K.Johnson, Colorado St.
|1
|16
|3
|0
|98
|0
|9
|117
|117.00
|C.Whittemore, Mississippi St.
|1
|57
|59
|0
|0
|0
|6
|116
|116.00
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|1
|7
|13
|0
|96
|0
|6
|116
|116.00
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|1
|0
|65
|0
|51
|0
|7
|116
|116.00
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|1
|0
|115
|0
|0
|0
|8
|115
|115.00
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|1
|24
|1
|51
|38
|0
|17
|114
|114.00
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|1
|9
|104
|0
|0
|0
|6
|113
|113.00
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|1
|0
|105
|7
|0
|0
|7
|112
|112.00
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|1
|71
|41
|0
|0
|0
|21
|112
|112.00
|B.Watson, Memphis
|1
|75
|37
|0
|0
|0
|15
|112
|112.00
|I.Sategna, Arkansas
|1
|0
|14
|51
|46
|0
|6
|111
|111.00
|X.Worthy, Texas
|1
|0
|90
|21
|0
|0
|8
|111
|111.00
|G.Bernard, Washington
|1
|0
|47
|0
|63
|0
|5
|110
|110.00
|J.Richardson, UCF
|1
|100
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|110
|110.00
|G.Freeman, Oklahoma
|1
|0
|19
|90
|0
|0
|6
|109
|109.00
|X.Townsend, UCF
|1
|28
|81
|0
|0
|0
|6
|109
|109.00
|J.Waters, Duke
|1
|63
|46
|0
|0
|0
|14
|109
|109.00
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|1
|52
|57
|0
|0
|0
|16
|109
|109.00
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|1
|0
|108
|0
|0
|0
|6
|108
|108.00
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|1
|0
|108
|0
|0
|0
|6
|108
|108.00
|L.Keys, Tulane
|1
|12
|96
|0
|0
|0
|5
|108
|108.00
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|1
|107
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|107
|107.00
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|1
|103
|4
|0
|0
|0
|17
|107
|107.00
|E.Gilliam, Fresno St.
|1
|93
|14
|0
|0
|0
|21
|107
|107.00
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|1
|51
|56
|0
|0
|0
|15
|107
|107.00
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|69
|20
|18
|0
|7
|107
|107.00
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|1
|99
|8
|0
|0
|0
|11
|107
|107.00
|S.Brown, Houston
|1
|0
|106
|0
|0
|0
|6
|106
|106.00
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|1
|0
|106
|0
|0
|0
|7
|106
|106.00
|T.Henry, Michigan St.
|1
|0
|25
|55
|26
|0
|9
|106
|106.00
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|45
|61
|0
|0
|10
|106
|106.00
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|1
|0
|106
|0
|0
|0
|3
|106
|106.00
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|1
|5
|100
|0
|0
|0
|8
|105
|105.00
|U.Hatcher, Syracuse
|1
|0
|105
|0
|0
|0
|4
|105
|105.00
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|1
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|105
|105.00
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|1
|0
|104
|0
|0
|0
|7
|104
|104.00
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|1
|0
|64
|0
|39
|0
|8
|103
|103.00
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|1
|0
|103
|0
|0
|0
|10
|103
|103.00
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|2
|0
|130
|74
|0
|0
|15
|204
|102.00
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|2
|0
|203
|0
|0
|0
|10
|203
|101.50
|D.Dabney, Baylor
|1
|0
|101
|0
|0
|0
|6
|101
|101.00
|J.Gray, NC State
|1
|0
|14
|0
|87
|0
|5
|101
|101.00
|L.Lingard, Akron
|1
|24
|77
|0
|0
|0
|8
|101
|101.00
|J.Polk, Washington
|1
|0
|101
|0
|0
|0
|3
|101
|101.00
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|2
|2
|150
|0
|48
|0
|9
|200
|100.00
|T.Mims, Southern Miss.
|1
|30
|18
|28
|24
|0
|9
|100
|100.00
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|1
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|5
|100
|100.00
|M.Dukes, South Florida
|1
|64
|3
|0
|32
|0
|11
|99
|99.00
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|1
|99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|99
|99.00
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|1
|0
|98
|0
|0
|0
|6
|98
|98.00
|R.Leonard, Duke
|1
|98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|98
|98.00
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|1
|0
|92
|6
|0
|0
|9
|98
|98.00
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|1
|0
|98
|0
|0
|0
|5
|98
|98.00
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|2
|172
|22
|0
|0
|0
|38
|194
|97.00
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|1
|0
|97
|0
|0
|0
|7
|97
|97.00
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|1
|79
|18
|0
|0
|0
|18
|97
|97.00
|D.Smith, W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|97
|0
|0
|0
|7
|97
|97.00
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|1
|96
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|96
|96.00
|J.Brown, Texas Tech
|1
|0
|51
|0
|45
|0
|4
|96
|96.00
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|2
|176
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|192
|96.00
|D.Key, Kentucky
|1
|0
|96
|0
|0
|0
|5
|96
|96.00
|C.Steele, UCLA
|1
|76
|20
|0
|0
|0
|17
|96
|96.00
|K.Brown, South Florida
|1
|0
|95
|0
|0
|0
|3
|95
|95.00
|J.Roznos, Air Force
|1
|0
|95
|0
|0
|0
|2
|95
|95.00
|S.Thomas, New Mexico St.
|2
|138
|52
|0
|0
|0
|25
|190
|95.00
|M.Wright, Mississippi St.
|1
|95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|95.00
|M.Lloyd, Southern Cal
|2
|118
|71
|0
|0
|0
|19
|189
|94.50
|J.Brooks, Texas
|1
|52
|42
|0
|0
|0
|14
|94
|94.00
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|1
|0
|72
|22
|0
|0
|7
|94
|94.00
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|1
|83
|10
|0
|0
|0
|7
|93
|93.00
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|1
|0
|40
|53
|0
|0
|8
|93
|93.00
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|1
|0
|93
|0
|0
|0
|12
|93
|93.00
|C.Hite, Wake Forest
|1
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|4
|91
|91.00
|J.James, Oregon
|1
|86
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|91
|91.00
|T.Johnson, FAU
|1
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|5
|91
|91.00
|L.Martin, BYU
|1
|91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|91
|91.00
|J.Sims, Nebraska
|1
|91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|91
|91.00
|A.Simpson, Umass
|2
|27
|154
|0
|0
|0
|9
|181
|90.50
|D.Carter, West Virginia
|1
|0
|90
|0
|0
|0
|6
|90
|90.00
|K.Drake, Memphis
|1
|0
|35
|55
|0
|0
|6
|90
|90.00
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|2
|180
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|180
|90.00
|H.Parrish, Miami
|1
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|90
|90.00
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|1
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|90
|90.00
|T.Robinson, Ball St.
|1
|0
|90
|0
|0
|0
|5
|90
|90.00
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|1
|70
|1
|0
|19
|0
|15
|90
|90.00
|A.Bedgood, Liberty
|1
|0
|30
|0
|59
|0
|5
|89
|89.00
|O.Smith, Maryland
|1
|0
|42
|0
|47
|0
|6
|89
|89.00
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|1
|11
|78
|0
|0
|0
|7
|89
|89.00
|Q.Conley, San Jose St.
|2
|142
|35
|0
|0
|0
|21
|177
|88.50
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|1
|0
|88
|0
|0
|0
|8
|88
|88.00
|J.Burton, Baylor
|1
|0
|88
|0
|0
|0
|5
|88
|88.00
|J.Coleman, Arizona
|1
|29
|59
|0
|0
|0
|6
|88
|88.00
|J.Cooper, Iowa St.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|88
|2
|88
|88.00
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|1
|0
|88
|0
|0
|0
|7
|88
|88.00
|D.Washington, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|88
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|88
|88.00
|M.Blake, San Diego St.
|2
|56
|40
|0
|79
|0
|19
|175
|87.50
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|1
|0
|38
|0
|49
|0
|7
|87
|87.00
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|1
|67
|5
|14
|0
|0
|8
|86
|86.00
|K.Horton, North Texas
|1
|0
|11
|0
|74
|0
|5
|86
|86.00
|N.Peat, Missouri
|1
|52
|34
|0
|0
|0
|16
|86
|86.00
|H.Presley, Baylor
|1
|3
|83
|0
|0
|0
|5
|86
|86.00
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|2
|143
|6
|0
|22
|0
|24
|171
|85.50
|C.Stone, Hawaii
|2
|0
|0
|14
|157
|0
|8
|171
|85.50
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|1
|73
|12
|0
|0
|0
|21
|85
|85.00
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|85
|0
|0
|0
|5
|85
|85.00
|B.Spence, Arkansas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85
|1
|85
|85.00
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|1
|51
|14
|0
|19
|0
|17
|84
|84.00
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|1
|81
|3
|0
|0
|0
|19
|84
|84.00
|T.Etienne, Florida
|1
|25
|12
|0
|47
|0
|13
|84
|84.00
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|1
|5
|54
|0
|25
|0
|10
|84
|84.00
|S.Curtis, Nevada
|1
|0
|83
|0
|0
|0
|3
|83
|83.00
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|2
|166
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|166
|83.00
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|1
|73
|10
|0
|0
|0
|16
|83
|83.00
|J.Wilson, Arkansas
|1
|0
|83
|0
|0
|0
|3
|83
|83.00
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|2
|165
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|165
|82.50
|K.Salter, Liberty
|1
|82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|82
|82.00
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|1
|37
|19
|0
|25
|0
|16
|81
|81.00
|R.Faison, Utah St.
|1
|59
|22
|0
|0
|0
|10
|81
|81.00
|C.Montgomery, Marshall
|1
|0
|81
|0
|0
|0
|6
|81
|81.00
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|1
|55
|5
|0
|21
|0
|21
|81
|81.00
