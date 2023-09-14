NC State aims to clean up mistakes from Notre Dame loss when it hosts VMI

VMI (1-1) at North Carolina State (1-1), Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (CW) Line: No line. Series record: VMI leads 11-7-1.…

VMI (1-1) at North Carolina State (1-1), Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (CW)

Line: No line.

Series record: VMI leads 11-7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

N.C. State is coming off a loss to Notre Dame with multiple issues to address. One was turnovers. Another was mistakes that led to big plays. And a third was a lack of reliable plays from receivers. The Wolfpack can address those against the Keydets, a Championship Subdivision team coming off a loss at Bucknell.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State’s receivers against VMI’s defense. This is more about the Wolfpack pass-catchers cutting down their own miscues than matching up with the Keydets. Drops were a problem against the Fighting Irish, including one that went through the hands of a receiver, off his facemask and right to a defender for an interception. N.C. State needs to find production at the position against a defense ranked eighth in the FCS ranks by allowing 14 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VMI: QB Collin Ironside. He has thrown for three touchdowns in two games while completing 64.9% of his passes.

N.C. State: QB Brennan Armstrong. He had three interceptions in the loss to Notre Dame and must do a better job protecting the football.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams first met in 1895 but haven’t played since September 1946. … Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson is leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in tackles at 12 per game, while teammate Davin Vann up front leads the league in sacks (three). … The 45-24 loss to Notre Dame marked the first time since November 2021 that an opponent scored 31 or more points against the Wolfpack. … VMI is 90th out of 113 FCS programs in averaging 12.5 points per game, with 12 points in the season-opening win against Davidson and 13 against Bucknell. … This is VMI’s first year under Danny Rocco as coach. … N.C. State has lost two straight home games going back to last year after winning 16 in a row to tie a program record.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.