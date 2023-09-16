Montana State uses fast start to subdue Stetson in 57-20 win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey ran for three touchdowns, quarterback Sean Chambers ran for two scores and Montana State…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey ran for three touchdowns, quarterback Sean Chambers ran for two scores and Montana State dominated Stetson in a 57-20 win on Saturday.

The No. 3-FCS Bobcats (2-1) scored five touchdowns on their first five possessions and a pick-6 by the defense created a 41-6 halftime margin. Humphrey landed in the end zone on a pair of 4-yard runs and Chambers had scoring runs of 7 and 30 yards. Humphrey added a 3-yard scoring run in the third for a 51-13 advantage.

Safety Rylan Ortt intercepted Matt O’Connor and returned the ball 28 yards for a score to make it 41-3 with 5:22 before halftime.

Kaleb Costner put Stetson in the end zone for its first touchdown of the day on a 4-yard run that was set up when the Hatters’ Rassie Littlejohn recovered a fumble by Bobcats’ receiver Jacob Trimble, who was the recipient of a 32-yard reception by Jordan Reed before losing the ball. He had 104 yards receiving on six catches.

Kaderris Roberts ran for 67 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown for Stetson.

The Bobcats haven’t lost at home since Oct. 12, 2019 when Sacramento State beat them 34-21.

