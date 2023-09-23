Mitchell and Brown return interceptions for TDs to lead Chattanooga past Samford 47-24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two touchdowns, Alex Mitchell and Kameron Brown returned interceptions for touchdowns and…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two touchdowns, Alex Mitchell and Kameron Brown returned interceptions for touchdowns and Chattanooga pulled away from Samford for a 47-24 win on Saturday.

Mitchell’s 38-yard return came one play after Mocs’ quarterback Chase Artopoeus capped the opening drive with a 47-yard connection with Tyler Smith.

Brown’s 78-yard return in the middle of the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Artopoeus was 21 of 26 for 323 yards passing for Chattanooga (3-1, 2-0 Southern Conference). Sam Phillips had 11 receptions for 98 yards and Jamoi Mayes four for 114. Ford had 53 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Samford (1-3, 0-2), picked in a tie for first in the preseason conference poll, had 473 yards to 429 for the Mocs but had five turnovers, two on downs. SoCon preseason player of the year Michael Hiers was 33-of-48 passing for 299 yards but had just one touchdown pass and the two picks. Ten different players had receptions for the Bulldogs.

The Mocs had touchdowns on their last three drives of the first half for a 34-17 lead.

Samford score in the last minute of the first half and on the opening drive of the second half to close within 34-24 but had a punt, lost fumble, a pick-6 and loss on downs on their final four possessions.

