Michigan State aims to build momentum against Richmond before hosting No. 8 Washington

Richmond (0-1) at Michigan State (1-0), Saturday 3:30 p.m. Eastern (Big Ten Network) Line: None listed by FanDuel Sportsbook Series…

Richmond (0-1) at Michigan State (1-0), Saturday 3:30 p.m. Eastern (Big Ten Network)

Line: None listed by FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan State is aiming to build momentum against an overmatched team in the second-tier of college football before being tested next week at home against No. 8 Washington. Richmond isn’t expected a win, but being competitive may help the FCS team gain confidence after losing at home last week to Morgan State.

KEY MATCHUP

Richmond QB Kyle Wickersham against Michigan State’s defense. The first-year starter was 23 of 30 for 169 yards with an interception and ran 21 times for 39 yards and a score last week. To avoid a blowout, Wickersham will have to make more plays through the air and on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Richmond: LB Tristan Wheeler. He has 383 career tackles, leading all levels of college football. He had 17 tackles last week, a year after making a career-high 19 tackles against Virginia.

Michigan State: QB Noah Kim. In his first start last week, he wasn’t rattled when teammates dropped passes and finished 18 of 31 for 279 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Central Michigan.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Spiders are unranked after they were No. 16 in the FCS coaches’ preseason poll, coming off a nine-win year. … Connecticut transfer Nathan Carter had 113 yards rushing and a TD in his Spartans debut. … Richmond coach Russ Huesman is 33-30 in seven seasons at the school and 92-67 over his career, which includes eight years at Chattanooga. … Michigan State coach Mel Tucker reiterated that the medical staff decides if a player is available to play when questioned about why Alante Brown returned a kick late in the first half after being carted off the field and was held out of the game for the second half.

____

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.