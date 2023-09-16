Michael Neel and Cole Dow each rush for 2 TDs as Dayton beats NAIA-member Taylor (Ind.) 52-20

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola passed for two touchdowns, Michael Neel and Cole Dow each rushed for two scores,…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola passed for two touchdowns, Michael Neel and Cole Dow each rushed for two scores, and Dayton beat NAIA-member Taylor (Ind.) 52-20 on Saturday for the second win under coach Trevor Andrews.

Casciola was 12 of 18 for 277 yards for Dayton (2-1), which was coming off a 64-24 win at home over Central State. Neel carried it 15 times for 110 yards and Dow scored on two of his six rushes.

Neel’s 16-yard touchdown opened the scoring after just 123 seconds. Casciola’s 59-yard connection to Joey Swanson made it 21-0 in the first quarter. Dow added a 2-yard score with three seconds left before halftime and Neel opened the second-half scoring on an 18-yard run for a 38-14 lead.

Gavin Lochow led the Dayton receivers with three catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Damon Hockett threw for 165 yards and a touchdown for Taylor. Most of those yards came on a 74-yard touchdown to Dakohta Sonnichsen midway through the second quarter.

Dayton begins Pioneer Football League play at San Diego next Saturday.

