Live Radio
Home » College Football » Miami (Ohio) rushes for…

Miami (Ohio) rushes for 466 yards and 6 touchdowns in 62-20 win over Delaware State

The Associated Press

September 23, 2023, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, and Keyon Mozee rushed for two second-half scores as Miami (Ohio) beat Delaware State 62-20 on Saturday.

Gabbert completed 15 of 20 passes by the break as Miami led 34-13. Mozee had rushing scores of 23 and 6 yards in the third quarter to help build a 55-20 lead entering the fourth.

The RedHawks (3-1) finished with 466 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Jordan Brunson had 109 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Nate Milanowski, Rashad Amos and Kenny Tracy also rushed for scores.

Marqui Adams threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware State (0-4), which also has losses to Bowie (22-11), Army (57-0) and Richmond (38-6). Wade Inge had seven grabs for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Khyheem Waleed added 125 yards receiving on four catches.

Miami begins Mid-American Conference play next Saturday at Kent State. Miami has not entered MAC play at 3-1 in non-conference action since Ben Roethlisberger and the RedHawks went 3-1 in 2003.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up