Miami of Ohio defeats Cincinnati 31-24 in OT, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Joe Wilkins Jr. in overtime and the Miami Redhawks defeated its oldest rival the Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24 on Saturday night, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series.

Cincinnati’s Emory Jones’ pass on fourth down from the 2 was intercepted by Yahsyn McKee to end it.

Carter Brown’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by McKee as time expired to force overtime. They also played overtime games in 1996 and 1997.

Cincinnati was inside the Miami 10-yard line four times, but managed just three field goals in the first three quarters after scoring on their first possession.

Miami (2-1) shocked the Bearcats with a 79-yard scoring strike from Gabbert to Gage Larvadain on the first play from scrimmage, forcing Cincinnati to play from behind for the first time this season. The Bearcats responded on the next series with an 80-yard drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown plunge by Corey Kiner.

The lead changed four times after that.

Gabbert, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also led Miami with 58 yards rushing.

Miami last defeated it’s oldest rival in 2005 and are 60-60-7 in the series.

Brothers on the Field

Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr attended the rivalry game. Pace played three seasons at Miami before he transferred to play alongside his brother Deshawn last season. Pace was named first team All-American on all five recognized lists, including the Associated Press, the first to accomplish the honor in Bearcat history.

Brothers off the Field

Bearcats backup quarterback, Brady Lichtenberg’s younger brother, Blake is on the Miami roster. Blake is also a quarterback. Both are from Toledo, Ohio.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Delaware State next Saturday.

Cincinnati: Plows into its Big 12 Conference schedule against No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday.

