McCoy, Idaho demolish Nevada in lopsided win

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gevani McCoy completed 71% of his passes to amass 313 yards passing and two touchdowns and FCS No. 12 Idaho dismantled Nevada 33-6 on Saturday.

McCoy, who was 15-for-21 passing, set the tone early when on the first play from scrimmage he connected with Turon Ivy Jr. on a 75-yard score for a lead that was never challenged.

Brendon Lewis threw for 104 yards for Nevada which now has been outscored 99-20 in its first two games of the season.

Nine decades after their first meeting, the two former conference foes met for the first time since 2011. The Wolf Pack leads the all-time series 20-10. Idaho (2-0) hadn’t beaten Nevada (0-2) since 1999.

