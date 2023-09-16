Maurer, Wimbley lead Stephen F. Austin in 41-7 rout of Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Brian Maurer threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 115 yards, and…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Brian Maurer threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 115 yards, and Stephen F. Austin rolled past Northwestern State 41-7 on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks (2-1) led 21-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime before pushing their lead to 41-0 in the third quarter.

Included among Maurer’s three TD passes were connections of 50 and 53 yards to Anthony Williams, his only receptions of the game.

Amad Murray had a 25-yard fumble return for a Lumberjacks touchdown.

Jaren Mitchell caught a 20-yard pass from Quaterius Hawkins for the Demons’ only score early in the fourth quarter. The Demons (0-3) had only 124 yards passing and 84 yards rushing.

