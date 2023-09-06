Louisville, FCS Murray State seek 2-0 starts as in-state rivals meet, with Cardinals winning last 6

Murray State (1-0) at Louisville (1-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC) Line: Louisville by 40 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.…

Murray State (1-0) at Louisville (1-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC)

Line: Louisville by 40 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Louisville leads 14-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams seek 2-0 starts after impressive opening victories. The host Cardinals overcame a 28-13 halftime deficit to win their ACC opener 39-34 over Georgia Tech in Jeff Brohm’s coaching debut. The Racers routed Presbyterian 41-10 and seek their first win over an FBS school since beating Louisville in 1984 under Hall of Famer Frank Beamer.

KEY MATCHUP

Murray State’s passing game vs. Louisville’s pass defense. DJ Williams and newcomer Eric Phoenix each surpassed 100 yards with a touchdown apiece against Presbyterian as the Racers totaled 253 yards. The Cardinals yielded 313 yards to the Yellow Jackets but clamped down to hold Tech to 109 yards passing after halftime and just 2 in the third quarter. Ramon Puryear’s first-quarter interception set up a field goal and Dezmond Tell’s strip sack led to an insurance TD, but they aim to be more opportunistic after just two pass breakups and three QB hurries.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Murray State linebacker Nick Walker posted a team-high seven stops (six solo) in the opener. That included two for loss and a sack for five yards. The sophomore had 31 tackles (two for loss) while playing all 11 contests last season.

Louisville receiver Jamari Thrash had seven receptions for 88 yards and keyed the Cardinals’ comeback with two second-half touchdowns in his debut. The Georgia State transfer had 61 catches for 1,122 yards and seven TDs last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville has won the past two matchups by a combined 121-31 margin and the last six overall in an in-state rivalry dating to 1927. … The Cardinals’ home field was renamed L&N Stadium last winter. … Six Murray State rushers combined for 231 yards on 44 carries against Presbyterian. … Taylor Shields caught two TD passes in that contest, the first Racers receiver to do so since Lamartez Brooks against Morehead State in 2019. … Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan broke a 74-yard TD run after a turnover and finished with 96 yards on seven carries. … The Cardinals have won three of their last five home openers.

