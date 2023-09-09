Lehigh holds off Merrimack 14-12 for coach Kevin Cahill’s first victory.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Brayten Silbor connected with Connor Kennedy for two first-half touchdowns and Lehigh held off Merrimack 14-12…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Brayten Silbor connected with Connor Kennedy for two first-half touchdowns and Lehigh held off Merrimack 14-12 on Saturday for coach Kevin Cahill’s first victory.

Lehigh (1-1) trailed 3-0 with 1:01 remaining in the first half before Silbor found Kennedy twice in the final 60 seconds to take a 14-3 lead at the break. Silbor had 191 yards passing in the first half with two touchdowns and one interception. Kennedy had three grabs for 39 yards.

Silbor finished 20 of 41 for 260 yards and two interceptions, and Kennedy had 47 yards.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. led Merrimack (0-2) with 23 carries for 140 yards. Gavin McCusker was 9 of 26 for 83 yards and he scored on a 2-yard run with 5:04 left in the third quarter.

Merrimack punted seven times in the first half and twice after halftime.

The weather-delayed game was moved to Harvard Stadium due to a campus-wide power outage at Merrimack.

